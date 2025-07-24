District education officers asked to furnish details on fake teachers in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has asked all district education officers (DEOs) and block education officers (BEOs) to furnish report on fake teachers and the status action taken in that regard on an immediate basis.

Acting on the recent order of the Orissa High Court, the directorate of elementary education has sought details from the DEOs and BEOs about the fake teachers detected at primary and upper primary level.

The officers have been asked to furnish the list of teachers who have been found submitting fake documents, the present status of FIR and proceedings against them.

According to the officials of the elementary education directorate, the HC has issued direction for submission of the up-to-date status on the matter with logical end of the action initiated against the teachers who have received appointment by producing false and fabricated certificates and documents.

The court has issued the order while hearing a PIL registered on the basis of a petition filed by Sanjaya Kumar Maharana of Bhubaneswar in 2018.

The petition had alleged that the teachers with fake certificates procured from Andhra Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir and Rajasthan were working both in elementary and secondary level schools under the School and Mass Education department.