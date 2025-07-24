Engineering graduate held with LSD in Odisha capital

BHUBANESWAR: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested an engineering graduate in the capital and recovered six blots of Lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) from his possession.

The central agency suspects the youth had reportedly procured the drugs from trafficking network operating on the dark web based out of European countries.

The central agency had information that the youth received the contraband through courier services and he was under their scanner since the last 12 to 15 days.

On Tuesday, NCB officials carried out a raid at the house of the 23-year-old youth, identified as Aryaman Patnaik, in Maitri Vihar area here and seized six blots of LCD.

Patnaik completed his engineering from a college in Noida and had returned to Bhubaneswar earlier this year. NCB will examine his digital devices to ascertain more details about the drug racket in the state and other parts of the country.

Investigation is continuing to ascertain if the youth had procured the drug for consumption or sale at higher prices, said sources. The network operates on the darknet and buyers mainly procure LSD from European countries or the US by making payments using cryptocurrencies.