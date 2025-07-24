Man arrested for raping 13-year-old in Odisha's Balasore

BALASORE: Police on Wednesday arrested a 50-year-old man on charges of raping a minor girl in Basta area of Balasore district.

According to police, the accused, Karunakar Behera of Gaon Amarda within Basta police limits, was well-acquainted with the 13-year-old girl and her family.

Sources said the minor had gone to Behera’s house on Sunday when the latter’s family members were not at home. Taking advantage of their absence, Behera took the girl to his bedroom and reportedly raped her.

On hearing her screams, one of Behera’s neighbours reached the spot and rescued the girl. She then dropped the minor at her house.

On reaching home, the girl narrated her plight to her parents. Subsequently, the parents filed an FIR in Gaon Amarda police station against the accused.

Basing on the complaint, police registered a case under relevant sections of the BNS and POCSO Act. Investigating officer Bijay Barik said the accused was arrested and produced in court. He was remanded in judicial custody after his bail plea was rejected. Further investigation is underway.