Odia opera actor summoned over use of live python

JAJPUR: An Odia opera actor appeared before Forest department officials of the district after being summoned over his use of a python during rehearsal performance on Wednesday.

Video of the incident went viral on social media, triggering public backlash over use of wild animals in entertainment, prohibited under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

According to reports, during rehearsal of Tulasi Gananatya’s play ‘Ei Bodhe Sesha Dekha,’ actor Sai Satyajit Panda was seen holding a python on stage as part of his performance. The rehearsal took place near Chandikhole on Tuesday. Following social media outrage, Bayree forest range office summoned Panda.

Appearing before the officials on Wednesday, Panda said the snake was a legally purchased exotic species not protected under wildlife schedules and it was bought in compliance with the rules and no harm was caused during the performance.

Panda stated, “It is an African ball python and many people in Bhubaneswar keep these snakes as pets. It is allowed to be kept as a pet under Indian laws. Since I am an actor and a celebrity, the video got more attention online.”

Bayree forest range officer Adeitya Kumar Pradhan said no FIR was filed in connection with the incident. “Use of a live python, even an exotic one without prior permission from wildlife authorities may still violate prevailing environmental and performance-related regulations,” said Pradhan.

The matter is under investigation and appropriate action will be taken as per law, he added.