Odisha CM approves two more OISF battalions for better industrial environment

BHUBANESWAR: In a major push towards creating better industrial environment through improved security, the state government on Wednesday approved creation of two more battalions under the Odisha Industrial Security Force (OISF).

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi ratified the proposal to form two more battalions of OISF, taking the total strength to four. The 3rd and 4th battalions will have 1,944 regular posts and 136 outsourced positions with a total manpower of 2,080.

The OISF initially had one battalion with 1,807 personnel. In April, the chief minister approved formation of a second battalion, increasing the total strength to 2,847 personnel. With the recent creation of the third and fourth battalions, the total number of posts in OISF has now reached 4,927.

The state government is prioritising industrial growth and taking steps to attract new industries. With the resounding success of Utkarsh Odisha-Make in Odisha 2025 summit attracting investment intent of more than Rs 4.5 lakh crore, the pace of industrialisation in the state has got a boost.

The state also attracted another Rs 1.4 lakh crore of investments in the first quarter of the current financial year.

Given the importance of securing industrial establishments and commercial hubs, the CM approved formation of two additional battalions for OISF.