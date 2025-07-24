Student consumes poison after jilted lover leaks private photos in Odisha

UMERKOTE : A 21-year-old nursing student of Raighar block in Nabarangpur district is battling for life after consuming poison over circulation of her private photos by a youth who was allegedly in a one-sided love with her.

The victim, a BSc student in Jeypore town of Koraput, was shifted to AIIMS-Bhubaneswar in a critical condition on Wednesday while the accused youth, 22-year-old Satyajit Sarkar of Gursingha village in Raighar, has been arrested by police. Satyajit is a student of agricultural science in a Bhubaneswar-based college.

Police sources said Satyajit used to stalk and harass her regularly. On July 13, the student had gone to the market in Jeypore when accused Satyajit reportedly assaulted her. She suffered injuries to her face. Subsequently, she filed a complaint with Jeypore Town police station basing on which Satyajit was arrested. However, the accused was later released on conditional bail. A revengeful Satyajit posted photos and videos of the woman with her boyfriend on social media. Unable to bear the shame, the woman tried to end her life by consuming poison on July 17.

The victim’s family members rushed her to Umerkote sub-divisional hospital. As her condition deteriorated, she was shifted to Kondagaon district headquarters hospital (DHH) in Chhattisgarh and later to a private hospital at Raipur. But with no improvement in her condition, the doctors reportedly advised the victim’s family members to take her home as there was no hope for her survival.

On July 21, family members brought the woman home and lodged a complaint with police against the accused. On Tuesday, Raighar police recorded the victim’s statement. The administration also took the victim to Umerkote hospital and then to Nabarangpur DHH.

Chief district medical officer of Nabarangpur Santosh Panda said the victim was shifted to AIIMS-Bhubaneswar as her condition deteriorated fast. The administration is providing all necessary support to the victim and her family members.

Meanwhile on Wednesday night, a police team arrested Satyajit from near Dasapalla in Nayagarh district. Police also detained the victim’s boyfriend, who works as a guard in Jeypore DHH, and are interrogating him.

