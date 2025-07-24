Suspected diarrhoea outbreak claims three lives in Ganjam’s Sanakhemundi

BERHAMPUR: Suspected diarrhoea outbreaks have triggered panic across parts of Ganjam district.

The water-borne disease reportedly claimed three lives on Tuesday and affected over 50 people including seven children in Dampur village under T Gobindpur panchayat of Sanakhemundi block. The deceased were identified as Sambaru Mallick (64), Khandara Mallick (60) and Sukri Mallick (59).

The outbreak is believed to have originated in the households of Sambaru and Khandara last Sunday and quickly spread to nearby areas. Though the cause of death has not been officially confirmed, family members claim the victims showed symptoms of diarrhoea.

Similarly in Digapahandi block, 10 villagers are being treated at the local community health centre since Monday, while 15 others were admitted to private clinics. In Fasiguda village, 12 people were hospitalised since Saturday with symptoms of diarrhoea.

On Wednesday, mobile health teams visited Dampur and Fasiguda and conducted door-to-door visits besides distributing preventive medication. Rural Water Supply and Sanitation (RWSS) staff also reached the affected villages to collect water samples and disinfect local tubewells.

Preliminary findings suggest a possible link between the outbreak and consumption of bamboo shoots and wild mushrooms. Health officials have collected food and water samples for testing. A district-level medical team has also been dispatched to monitor the situation.

Chief district medical officer (CDMO) Dr Sushanta Nayak said additional personnel have been deployed and preparations have been made to scale up the health response if more cases emerge.