BJD seeks rollback of new registration norms for kharif paddy procurement

BARGARH: The Bargarh unit of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Thursday submitted a memorandum to the district collector demanding immediate rollback of the new farmer registration norms introduced for kharif paddy procurement.

In the memorandum addressed to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, the BJD warned of launching mass agitation if the concerns of farmers are not addressed soon.

Terming the revised guidelines complicated and restrictive, the BJD said the mandatory provisions such as biometric verification of all co-sharers, their presence at the registered location, eye scan, and digital consent are impractical for a large section of genuine farmers. In many joint families, members live outside the state or are unable to travel, making it difficult to complete the process within the stipulated time.