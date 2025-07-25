CBDT chief highlights tax dept’s digital transformation on 166th Income Tax Day in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Chairman of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) Ravi Agrawal on Thursday highlighted the transformative journey of the Income Tax department towards greater transparency, efficiency, simplification, and digitalisation.

In a video message on the occasion of the 166th Income Tax Day celebrated by the Odisha Region here, Agrawal also lauded the crucial role of taxpayers in nation-building and reaffirmed the department’s vision to continue enhancing taxpayer services and streamlining processes.

Principal chief commissioner of Income Tax, Odisha region, Paramita Satapathy Tripathy, said, “Marking over a century and a half of dedicated service to the nation, the celebration highlights the department’s ongoing commitment to voluntary tax compliance, taxpayer service, and nation-building.”

The event featured a Chhau dance performance by the Mayur Art Group and an award ceremony honouring meritorious officers and employees for their exemplary service. Distinguished doctors from across the state were also felicitated for their decades-long contribution to society.

Principal director of Income Tax (Investigation) Sandeep Goel, principal chief commissioner of Income Tax Saroj Kumar Mohapatra, and commissioner of Income Tax (Admin & TPS), Bhubaneswar, Shovan Krushna Sahu, were present.