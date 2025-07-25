Desilting of rivers starts in Odisha's Baripada

BARIPADA: The Baripada municipality and Minor Irrigation department on Thursday began desilting of Jarali, Sarali, and Sukhjoda rivers flowing through several wards of the town.

Following Mayurbhanj collector Hemakanta Say’s directions, earthmovers were used to remove silt as part of river renovation and flood control efforts.

Heavy rainfall in the current month made life miserable for residents of several wards as water entered their houses. After the collector ordered inquiry for the cause of flood, sub-collector Dayasindhu Parida, municipality chairman Krushnananda Mohanty and senior officials visited the flood hit low-lying areas to assess the situation. Based on the report, silt removal work was carried out.

Official sources said silt removal from rivers has begun initially and other measures will be carried out in phases. However, authorities failed to clear the unauthorised encroachment on river embankments which is the major cause of flood.

Despite the Madhuban Development Committee and Citizen Forums drawing attention to unauthorised encroachments by locals and business establishments on both sides of the rivers, authorities have turned deaf ear to the issue. “They are busy removing silt but this is not a solution,” rued some residents.