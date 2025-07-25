Naveen demands all-party meeting on Mahanadi river water dispute; questions BJP's intent on legal fight

BHUBANESWAR: Day after Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi reiterated that the Mahanadi river water dispute will be resolved through talks with Chhattisgarh government, leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik on Thursday demanded an all-party meeting to discuss the issue.

In a post on X, the BJD president said the state government’s decision to resolve the issue through ‘mutual agreement’ between Odisha and Chhattisgarh has raised some serious questions which cannot be brushed aside. The state government should urgently convene an all-party meeting to explain what kind of compromise is being considered or has already been decided with the BJP government in Chhattisgarh.

“Is the state BJP government secretly negotiating a settlement with another BJP government potentially to undermine Odisha’s water rights? The people of Odisha deserve an answer on the issue,” he said.

The BJD president said the state government should explain whether it is pursuing the case before the Mahanadi River Water Disputes Tribunal or preparing to abandon the legal fight. “There is a growing concern that the legal battle, so painstakingly pursued, is being quietly weakened,” he said.

He also questioned the silence of the government over the issue as only eight days remain for the Tribunal hearing on August 2. “Why there is a silence? Why hasn’t the government taken stakeholders, political parties, and the people into confidence. Is Odisha’s rightful claim on Mahanadi water being diluted behind closed doors?” he asked. Naveen demanded that there should must be full transparency and accountability on the issue.