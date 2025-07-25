NIT-R bags patent for bacterial biofilm tech to treat toxic industrial wastewater

ROURKELA: A research team of the National Institute of Technology-Rourkela (NIT-R) has secured patent for its novel bacterial biofilm technology that degrades phenanthrene, a toxic Polycyclic Aromatic Hydrocarbon (PAH) found in industrial chemical waste.

Contrary to the conventional methods for wastewater treatment, this technology offers environment friendly, effective and cost-efficient solution.

Informing about the grant of patent on Thursday, the NIT-R said PAHs are hazardous organic compounds capable of contaminating soil and water through fossil fuel combustion, industrial discharge and oil spills. The traditional methods used to address this challenge with chemical oxidation or soil excavation are expensive and often generate secondary pollution. But the new technology provides a cheaper alternate to the global challenge of wastewater treatment.

The developed biofilm comprises cells attached to the substratum within an extracellular polymeric matrix. The research team grew the biofilm using Luria Bertani broth, a nutrient-rich medium.

Lead researcher Prof Surajit Das of the department of Life Science said, “The biofilm is well-compatible for integration in existing reactors used at municipal and industrial wastewater treatment facilities, especially those dealing with hydrocarbon-based pollutants. Our patented technology also opens opportunities for potential collaboration with the petrochemical industry to promote more sustainable pollution control practices.”