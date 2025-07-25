Odisha clears Rs 4,982 crore investment proposals; drone park, solar unit, 5-star hotels among key projects

BHUBANESWAR: BonV Technology Pvt Ltd’s drone manufacturing park in Khurda has secured the clearance from the state level single window clearance authority (SLSWCA) along with 22 other new investment proposals worth Rs 4,982.66 crore on Thursday. The projects will come up in 12 districts and generate 11,933 jobs.

Headed by chief secretary Manoj Ahuja, the SLSWCA cleared projects across strategically important sectors, including apparel and textiles, steel and downstream industries, food and beverages, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, power and renewable energy, IT and ITES, tourism, and aerospace and defence.

The deep-tech startup BonV has proposed to invest Rs 300 crore for a futuristic drone park in Khurda, an integrated UAV ecosystem for R&D, manufacturing, and training. It will create 760 jobs and promote Odisha as a preferred destination in drone technology. In apparel and textiles, KPR Mill Limited will invest Rs 350 crore in a large-scale garment manufacturing unit in Khurda with an annual production capacity of 46.8 million pieces. It will create 5,000 jobs.

While Vidya Minerals Pvt Ltd will set up a 0.21 MTPA integrated steel plant in Sundargarh at an investment of Rs 620 crore, Jatia Steel Limited will invest Rs 451.9 crore to establish a steel structure unit in Jajpur and Amsted Steel Foundries will invest Rs 250 crore for steel foundry for manufacturing of railway bogies in Khurda.

In food and beverages, Hindustan Aqua Pvt Ltd will set up a beverage unit in Sundargarh at an investment of Rs 320 crore. Pragati Milk Products Pvt Ltd will develop a dairy facility in Balasore at Rs 114.34 crore.