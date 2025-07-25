Odisha drops tourism, infra plans in key wildlife zones; informs SC panel of ESZ, bridge review

BHUBANESWAR: The wildlife wing of Odisha government on Thursday submitted to the Supreme Court-monitored Central Empowered Committee (CEC) that it has dropped the contentious tourism and infrastructure plans in two key protected areas (PAs) of the state.

In its compliance report filed with the CEC, the wildlife wing assured that the draft eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) plan for Satkosia Tiger Reserve will be submitted in line with the guidelines of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC).

It also conveyed that the request for proposal (RFP) to select consultant to prepare the detailed project report (DPR) for development of Debridgarh Wildlife Sanctuary has been cancelled.

The report informed that the draft ESZ for Satkosia is still under consideration of the government. It was under scrutiny for leaving two segments of the tiger reserve with zero ESZ boundaries.

The compliance report by PCCF (wildlife) and chief wildlife warden (CWW) stated that only eco-tourism activities will be taken up as per the guidelines of MoEFCC, approved tiger conservation plan and observations of the SC in Satkosia TR. “The projects will be taken up by the Forest, Environment and Climate Change department,” it stated.

Apart from these controversial tourism plans, the proposed construction of a high-level bridge over Mahanadi river near Satkosia tiger reserve has been suspended, it informed CEC, adding that the project proponent will submit the proposal in Centre’s Parivesh portal to obtain necessary statutory clearance before proceeding with the work.