Odisha launches Rs 1,790 crore intra-state river linking project to tackle floods, droughts

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has launched an intra-state river linking initiative to address long-standing water management challenges, including floods, water scarcity and agricultural needs.

The initiative will be implemented in a phased manner from 2025-26 to 2029-30 at an estimated cost of Rs 1,790 crore. Spearheaded by the Department of Water Resources, it aims at enhancing irrigation, controlling floods and securing drinking water access across various regions of the state.

Sources said, plans are afoot to connect surplus river basins with deficit regions through a network of six projects, Katra link, Hiradharbati flood flow channel, Bahuda-Rushikulya basin link, Vansadhara-Rushikulya link, Ong-Suktel garland canal and Telengiri-Upper Kolab PSP.

While the Katra link project will establish a feeder channel from Kansapal integrated storage system to augment irrigation in drought-prone zones, the Hiradharbati flood flow channel will redirect part of unharnessed floodwaters to Chilika lake, connecting the en route Tampara and reducing downstream risks.

The Bahuda-Rushikulya basin link will ensure drinking water security for Berhampur town and Gopalpur SEZ. The Vansadhara-Rushikulya intra-link will divert water through Nandini nullah to regions facing acute water shortages and the Ong-Suktel garland canal will rejuvenate 108 tanks and create 10,000 hectares of new irrigated land. Similarly, the Telengiri-Upper Kolab PSP will support irrigation and reservoir extension, completing the water network.