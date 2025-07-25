Odisha minister Pujari dares Opposition to bring no-confidence motion, says it will backfire

BHUBANESWAR: Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari on Thursday dared the Opposition to bring a no-confidence motion against the state government, saying they lacked the courage to take such a step.

His remarks came a day after OPCC president Bhakta Charan Das called upon the BJD to move a no-confidence motion in the upcoming monsoon session of the Assembly, assuring Congress’ full support for the same.

“We will welcome the Opposition if they have the guts to bring a motion of no confidence against the government. It is their right to do so. But it will not only boomerang on them, but also hurt them very hard,” Pujari told mediapersons on Thursday.

“There are two aspects to such a motion. First, they must justify the need for it and come prepared. We are ready to respond to their allegations,” he added. Taking a swipe at the BJD and Congress, Pujari said the two parties had ruled Odisha for nearly 40 years, 24 years by the BJD and 15 years by Congress, while the BJP government had completed just one year. “The debate will revolve around their four-decade record versus our one year. They will stand exposed,” he stated.