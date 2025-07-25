Odisha woman held for slitting lover’s throat

KENDRAPARA: Kendrapara Sadar police on Thursday arrested a 26-year-old woman for allegedly slitting the throat of her lover near Hazari chowk in the district.

The accused is Kumari Laxmipriya Acharya of Adhapati village in Tirtol area of Jagatsinghpur district. The 35-year-old victim, Satyajit Sarangi of Baghuathenga in Jagatsinghpur’s Kujang area, has been admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack and his condition is reportedly critical.

The incident took place on Tuesday night. Police said Sarangi had married the daughter of the accused woman’s uncle. After the death of his wife last year, he reportedly developed relationship with Acharya. The accused worked as a security guard at Kaliapani mines in Jajpur district and was in a love relationship with one of her colleagues.