Odisha woman held for slitting lover’s throat

KENDRAPARA: Kendrapara Sadar police on Thursday arrested a 26-year-old woman for allegedly slitting the throat of her lover near Hazari chowk in the district.
The accused is Kumari Laxmipriya Acharya of Adhapati village in Tirtol area of Jagatsinghpur district. The 35-year-old victim, Satyajit Sarangi of Baghuathenga in Jagatsinghpur’s Kujang area, has been admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack and his condition is reportedly critical.
The incident took place on Tuesday night. Police said Sarangi had married the daughter of the accused woman’s uncle. After the death of his wife last year, he reportedly developed relationship with Acharya. The accused worked as a security guard at Kaliapani mines in Jajpur district and was in a love relationship with one of her colleagues.
Police said when Sarangi came to know about Acharya’s love affair, he opposed the relationship and started interfering in her daily activities. Being harassed by the victim, the accused woman hatched a plan to kill him. According to the plan, Acharya asked Sarangi to go on a bike ride from Tirtol to Kendrapara together on Tuesday evening.
The victim agreed and both of them went on the long distance ride. On reaching Hazari bridge on NH-53, the accused asked Sarangi to stop the motorcycle. Both of them went to a secluded place where Acharya suddenly attacked him with a knife. The victim suffered injuries to his throat and mouth. After committing the crime, the accused fled the spot leaving Sarangi bleeding on the highway, said police.
The victim was found by some passersby and rushed to the district headquarters hospital at Kendrapara. Later, he was shifted to SCB MCH due to severity of his injuries. Kendrapara SP Siddharth Kataria said police arrested the accused woman under section 109 of the BNS. She was produced in court and remanded in judicial custody after her bail plea was rejected.