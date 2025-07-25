Tata Power sets up Odisha’s first digital power hub; women engineers lead real-time operations

BHUBANESWAR: In its continued efforts to improve the distribution system for supply of quality power, Tata Power has set up a power distribution technology centre (PDTC) in the city, a first-of-its-kind digital nerve centre that ensures realtime network monitoring, seamless system operations and uninterrupted supply across the state.

The technology hub managed by over 50 skilled homegrown energy professionals (qualified engineers), many of them women, operates round-the-clock. Equipped with advanced distribution management systems (ADMS) to ensure enhanced network reliability and precise operational control, the geographical information system (GIS) technology streamlines asset management and consumer indexing, while the utility data stream (UDS) automates energy audits through integration of GIS, billing and meter management.

Realtime weather monitoring and satellite communication further bolster connectivity and operational continuity. The facility enables live monitoring and control of 250 SCADA-integrated primary substations across central Odisha, making it the only integrated state-level control centre in India’s distribution sector, said Pravati Mishra, executive engineer at PDTC.

The PDTC plays a pivotal role in monitoring the state’s peak demand, which now exceeds 6,000 MW, and operates as the control tower for rapid fault detection, automated switching and intelligent outage management. What makes this facility exceptional is its homegrown workforce with women professionals holding key operational roles, she added.