Piles of cash (left) along with four gold biscuits and 16 gold coins were recovered by the anti-corruption agency.(Photo | Special Arrangement)
Vigilance ageny raids Jeypore forest ranger's property; Rs 1.44 crore cash, gold biscuits seized

BHUBANESHWAR: Vigilance on Friday launched searches at property of deputy ranger of Jeypore forest range, Rama Chandra Nayak, over allegations of amassing disproportionate assets.

So far, he has been found in possession of Rs 1.44 crore cash, four gold biscuits and 16 gold coins weighing 10 gm each.

Out of the total money, Rs 1.4 crore cash was found from a vault at Nayak's flat in Jeypore Town.

On receiving allegations against Nayak, the anti-corruption agency launched searches at six locations linked to him.

Searches are underway at his office chamber, one building and two flats in Jeypore Town.

