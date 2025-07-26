Bird flu confirmed in Khurda; over 4,500 birds culled, containment measures intensified

BHUBANESWAR: After Delanga in Puri district, bird flu has now been confirmed in Khurda, prompting the administration to launch intensive containment measures.

The outbreak of avian influenza was detected in Mundamba village after several poultry birds died under mysterious circumstances at a private farm over the last few days. Veterinary officials collected samples and sent those to the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) in Bhopal. Laboratory reports confirmed the presence of the highly contagious H5N1 avian influenza virus.

The Fisheries and Animal Resources Development (FARD) department swung into action following the confirmation. A one-km radius around the epicentre has been declared a surveillance zone with movement of poultry and related products strictly restricted.

Culling operations have also been initiated in the surrounding areas to prevent further spread of the disease. Eleven rapid response teams (RRTs) have been deployed in the affected area. As a precautionary measure, over 4,500 chickens have been culled in Mundamba.

The RRTs have collected samples from poultry farms within a 10-km radius, which have been sent to NIHSAD for testing. They are conducting door-to-door awareness drives, urging residents to promptly report any unusual bird deaths and avoid contact with sick or dead birds.

“Surveillance and bio-security measures are being strictly enforced in the affected zone. The administration is on high alert. All necessary steps are being taken to contain the spread of avian influenza and protect both poultry health and public safety,” said a senior veterinary official.

Earlier this month, a similar outbreak was reported from Delanga area, where more than 6,000 birds were culled.