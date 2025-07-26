Four arrested for molesting 20-year-old in Balasore

BALASORE: Four persons were arrested on charges of sexually harassing a 20-year-old woman in Balasore district on Friday.

The woman had gone for a bath when the incident occurred in Saruchampa village under Berhampur police limits. Finding her alone, they misbehaved and allegedly molested her.

The accused were identified as Sankar Hembram (21), Basu Hembram (26), Thulu Kai Murmu (30) and Samna Kisku (30).

Police said the woman had gone to the village pond when she was harassed. She screamed for help which made the accused flee the scene. Later, she informed her family and a complaint was filed with Berhampur police station on Friday.

Based on the complaint, a team led by sub-inspector Nandakishore Biswal arrested the accused. They were produced in court and remanded in judicial custody.

Inspector-in-charge of Berhampur police station, Premoda Nayak said, “A case was registered. Medical examination of the victim was done and further investigation is underway.”