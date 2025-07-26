Heavy rains lash Odisha's Mayurbhanj district

BARIPADA: Normal life in Mayurbhanj district was severely affected with rainfall continuing for over 12 hours caused by a low pressure in Bay of Bengal on Friday.

The district administration ordered closure of government schools and colleges on the day anticipating heavy spells of rain under the influence of the system.

The India Meteorological department (IMD) issued a red warning for extremely heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 km per hour in Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar districts.

Heavy rainfall forced shops and street businesses to shut down. Only few big business establishments remained open in Baripada market. Besides, waterlogging near NH-18 created transportation problems, commuters waited for hours at bus terminals to reach their destination amid heavy rainfall.

Rivers Jarali, Sarali, Sukhjoda and Budhabalanga passing through Baripada town faced flood threat as water reached the banks.