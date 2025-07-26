Hindalco to invest Rs 200 crore in apparel units in Keonjhar, Sambalpur; 2,400 jobs to be created

BHUBANESWAR: Hindalco Industries Ltd has committed an investment of Rs 200 crore to set up apparel manufacturing units in Keonjhar and Sambalpur districts, in a significant move to boost employment and industrial development in the state.

The Aditya Birla Group company signed two separate MoUs with the state government on Friday in the presence of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi during Odisha TEX 2025. The MoUs were exchanged between principal secretary of Skill Development and Technical Education department BS Poonia and president (corporate affairs) of Hindalco Industries Ardhendu Mahapatra.

According to the MoUs, Hindalco will establish apparel manufacturing units in the two districts with an investment of Rs 100 crore for each district, creating 2,400 direct employment opportunities. This would be the third and fourth textile unit of Hindalco in the state.

While its Mancheswar unit is already operational, the company is setting up an apparel manufacturing unit at Kanshariguda near the Aditya alumina refinery in Rayagada district. It will employ 3,000 local women.

“This investment further strengthens Hindalco’s footprint in Odisha. The company is committed to generating additional employment opportunities in the state in the near future through continued collaboration with the government,” the company said in a statement.

Minister for Industries and Skill Development Sampad Chandra Swain, Minister for Handlooms and Textiles Pradeep Bal Samant and senior government officials were present.