Inaugural Odisha TEX 2025 draws Rs 7.8K crore investment proposals, over 53,000 jobs

BHUBANESWAR: The first Odisha Textile Summit (Odisha TEX 2025) organised by the state government on Friday attracted investment proposals worth around Rs 7,808 crore that would generate more than 53,300 employment opportunities in the textile and apparel sector.

Industry leaders, including Sportsking India Ltd, MCPI Pvt Ltd, First Step Babywear, Creative Garments Pvt Ltd, Aditi Lifestyle, Hindalco, SCM Garments Pvt Ltd, Tiruppur-based Adishtam Ventures Pvt Ltd and Coimbatore-based KPR Mill Ltd were among 33 companies which signed MoUs to set up their units.

This was in addition to the 11 MoUs of Rs 7,002 crore signed during the Utkarsh Odisha: Make-in-Odisha Conclave 2025 held in January this year. The state government had then signed 145 MoUs worth Rs 12.89 lakh crore across 16 diverse sectors.

Terming the first Odisha TEX 2025 a grand success, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said the state government has set an ambitious target to create over one lakh jobs in textiles and apparel sector by 2030 with new clusters in Balangir, Keonjhar, Sambalpur, Jagatsinghpur, Ganjam and Cuttack districts.

“We have received overwhelming response during the first textile summit. It will not only help reduce migration of workers from the state but also make Odisha a textile hub and lead Eastern India’s textile revolution,” he said.

The chief minister said Odisha offers the most attractive incentive packages in the country under its Industrial Policy Resolution 2022 and the Odisha Apparel and Technical Textiles Policy (OATTP) 2022.