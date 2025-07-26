Inaugural Odisha TEX 2025 draws Rs 7.8K crore investment proposals, over 53,000 jobs

BHUBANESWAR: The first Odisha Textile Summit (Odisha TEX 2025) organised by the state government on Friday attracted investment proposals worth around Rs 7,808 crore that would generate more than 53,300 employment opportunities in the textile and apparel sector.
Industry leaders, including Sportsking India Ltd, MCPI Pvt Ltd, First Step Babywear, Creative Garments Pvt Ltd, Aditi Lifestyle, Hindalco, SCM Garments Pvt Ltd, Tiruppur-based Adishtam Ventures Pvt Ltd and Coimbatore-based KPR Mill Ltd were among 33 companies which signed MoUs to set up their units.
This was in addition to the 11 MoUs of Rs 7,002 crore signed during the Utkarsh Odisha: Make-in-Odisha Conclave 2025 held in January this year. The state government had then signed 145 MoUs worth Rs 12.89 lakh crore across 16 diverse sectors.
Terming the first Odisha TEX 2025 a grand success, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said the state government has set an ambitious target to create over one lakh jobs in textiles and apparel sector by 2030 with new clusters in Balangir, Keonjhar, Sambalpur, Jagatsinghpur, Ganjam and Cuttack districts.
“We have received overwhelming response during the first textile summit. It will not only help reduce migration of workers from the state but also make Odisha a textile hub and lead Eastern India’s textile revolution,” he said.
The chief minister said Odisha offers the most attractive incentive packages in the country under its Industrial Policy Resolution 2022 and the Odisha Apparel and Technical Textiles Policy (OATTP) 2022.
CM Majhi launches two textile, footwear parks
A dedicated task force has been formed under the Industries department to fast-track implementation of the projects with full government support. “With world-class infrastructure, progressive policies, and a skilled workforce, we are creating unmatched opportunities for investors and livelihoods for our people,” he said.
Majhi informed that Odisha TEX will be an annual event portraying the state’s rich handloom legacy and its modern textiles, apparel and technical textiles ecosystem. He appealed to all to wear Odisha handloom or handwoven fabrics at least once in a week to boost livelihood of local artisans and strengthen rural economy.
The CM also announced that the employment cost subsidies under the OATTP 2022 will be increased from Rs 5,000 to Rs 6,000 per month for male workers and from Rs 6,000 to Rs 7,000 per month for female workers. Minister for Industries Sampad Chandra Swain said the investors’ summit marks a new era for Odisha’s textiles industry bringing fast-track approvals, world-class clusters, and China+1 sourcing opportunities.
“Backed by skill-linked courses and industry-ready talent, Odisha offers a unique competitive advantage from raw material availability to port connectivity making it the most attractive destination for textile and apparel investments,” he said.
Minister for Handloom, Textiles and Handicrafts Pradeep Bala Samant said the state government’s commitment is two-fold - driving modern textile investments while strengthening Odisha’s rich handloom heritage by prioritising the development of a robust textile ecosystem.
Majhi launched two state-of-the-art textile and footwear parks with plug-and-play facilities for global-standard manufacturing and inaugurated modern workers’ hostels on the occasion. More than 160 companies participated in the summit. Chief secretary Manoj Ahuja and development commissioner Anu Garg, were present among others.