Odisha clears Rs 870 crore for four renewable energy projects totalling 178 MW capacity

BHUBANESWAR: The single window committee of Energy department on Thursday approved four renewable energy projects with a cumulative generating capacity of 178 MW. The projects would come up at an estimated cost of Rs 869.8 crore.

The panel, chaired by principal secretary Vishal Dev, approved the 69.5 MW solar park project of Prozeal Green Energy Limited at Biramaharajpur in Subarnapur district. INOX Solar Limited received clearance for a 49.5 MW solar project at Telkoi in Keonjhar district, while Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) was granted approval for a 10 MW solar project at Lakhanpur in Jharsuguda district.

NLC India Renewables Limited has proposed to set up a wind power project at Papadahandi in Nabarangpur district. Together, these projects account for 128.5 MW of solar and 49.5 MW of wind energy capacity. With these additions, the total renewable energy capacity approved by the single window committee has now reached 1,844.86 MW, attracting cumulative investment commitments of Rs 12,599.79 crore.

“This marks a significant milestone in the clean energy transition and underlines the state government’s focus on facilitating ease of doing business in the renewable sector,” said Dev.

He said these projects align with Odisha’s commitment to achieving its renewable purchase obligations (RPOs) and contributing to India’s climate goals while boosting local employment and infrastructure development in the approved districts. The meeting was attended by GRIDCO managing director, directors of GRIDCO and OHPC, principal chief electrical inspector (PCEI) and other senior officers of the department.