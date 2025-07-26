Odisha on flood alert as depression triggers heavy rain; Hirakud gates opened, officials on standby

BHUBANESWAR: With the depression over Bay of Bengal set to induce heavy rainfall in many parts of the state, the government on Friday issued an alert directing collectors to remain prepared for any flood-like situation in their districts.

Revenue and Disaster Management minister Suresh Pujari held a meeting to review the preparedness as major rivers like Mahanadi and Brahmani witnessed a rise in the water levels on the day. He directed the officials to be in a state of readiness and take measures to handle any emergency. Special Relief Commissioner (SRC), engineer-in-chief of Water Resources department and other senior officials were present.

The government is anticipating a flood-like situation as Hirakud dam’s water-level is rising due to heavy rainwater inflow from upper catchment areas. The dam authorities opened a total of 20 gates to release water, raising concerns in the nearby regions. According to the Water Resources department, the water-level at Hirakud dam stood at 609.39 feet earlier in the day and about 3,35,166 cusecs being discharged.

Meanwhile, the Cuttack district administration has cancelled leaves of all officials on Saturday. Collector Dattatraya Bhausaheb Shinde issued the order stating cancellation of leave is a precautionary measure to ensure all necessary personnel are available to respond to any emergency situation caused by heavy rainfall forecast for the district.