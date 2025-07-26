Odisha on flood alert as depression triggers heavy rain; Hirakud gates opened, officials on standby

BHUBANESWAR: With the depression over Bay of Bengal set to induce heavy rainfall in many parts of the state, the government on Friday issued an alert directing collectors to remain prepared for any flood-like situation in their districts.
Revenue and Disaster Management minister Suresh Pujari held a meeting to review the preparedness as major rivers like Mahanadi and Brahmani witnessed a rise in the water levels on the day. He directed the officials to be in a state of readiness and take measures to handle any emergency. Special Relief Commissioner (SRC), engineer-in-chief of Water Resources department and other senior officials were present.
The government is anticipating a flood-like situation as Hirakud dam’s water-level is rising due to heavy rainwater inflow from upper catchment areas. The dam authorities opened a total of 20 gates to release water, raising concerns in the nearby regions. According to the Water Resources department, the water-level at Hirakud dam stood at 609.39 feet earlier in the day and about 3,35,166 cusecs being discharged.
Meanwhile, the Cuttack district administration has cancelled leaves of all officials on Saturday. Collector Dattatraya Bhausaheb Shinde issued the order stating cancellation of leave is a precautionary measure to ensure all necessary personnel are available to respond to any emergency situation caused by heavy rainfall forecast for the district.
Even as the situation is being closely monitored by the state authorities, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur in parts of Odisha on Saturday under the influence of the depression. Heavy to very heavy rainfall (64.5 mm to 204.4 mm), thunderstorm, lightning and gusty surface winds speeds reaching 30 kmph to 40 kmph may prevail in Jharsuguda, Sambalpur and Sundargarh districts in the next 24 hours. Heavy rain (64.5 mm to 115.5 mm), thunderstorm and lightning activity is also likely to occur in Bargarh, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Angul, Sonepur, Balangir and Nuapada.
Director of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Manorama Mohanty said, “The system’s maximum impact over Odisha will be on Saturday. However, some parts will continue to receive heavy rainfall till Tuesday (July 29).”
The depression is very likely to move west-northwestwards across Gangetic West Bengal, adjoining north Odisha and Jharkhand during the next 24 hours.
In the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Friday, Kotpad in Koraput and Chitrakonda K Guma in Malkangiri received very heavy showers and recorded 130 mm and 120 mm rains each.