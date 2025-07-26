Prof Jagneshwar Dandapat reappointed interim VC of Utkal University under amended Ordinance

BHUBANESWAR: Prof Jagneshwar Dandapat has been reappointed as the in-charge vice-chancellor (VC) of Utkal University. The Chancellor’s office on Friday issued a notification in this regard. He will continue till joining of the new vice-chancellor or until further orders.

Dandapat was appointed as the in-charge V-C on May 27 this year after Sabita Acharya’s extended tenure ended on May 23. However, this was challenged by a lawyer Prabir Kumar Das who filed a PIL in Orissa High Court, alleging that the appointment violated Section 6 (10) of the Odisha Universities Amendment Act, 2024.

The Orissa High Court on Wednesday disposed of the PIL following the state government’s decision to cancel the appointment.

The re-appointment is according to the Odisha Universities (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025. Section 6 (10) of the Ordinance has been amended to empower the Chancellor to appoint any person as V-C for the time being until a regular appointment is made. This also empowers the Chancellor to fix the tenure of the V-C.