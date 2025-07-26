Rourkela police inks pact with NIT-R to adopt modern technology for smart policing

ROURKELA: Rourkela police on Friday signed an MoU with the National Institute of Technology-Rourkela (NIT-R) to adopt modern technologies for effective and smart policing.

The occasion coincided with the inauguration of the eight-day skill development programme on digital transformation for police personnel. At least 200 police personnel in four batches will be trained in fundamentals of data analytics, digital investigation tools and technology-enabled policing practices during the programme.

Speaking on the occasion, DIG (Western Range) Brijesh Kumar Rai highlighted the growing role of technology in transforming police services and the urgent need to upskill the force accordingly.

NIT-R director Prof K Umamaheshwar Rao and registrar Prof Rohan Dhiman underscored the significance of synergy between academic innovation and police pragmatism in building scalable solutions for public welfare and citizen-friendly solutions.

The MoU envisions a broader digital roadmap for Rourkela police with future plans to embed artificial intelligence (AI) for predictive policing and intelligent data extraction, especially in crime control, enhancing transparency, efficiency and citizen-centric service delivery.

Rourkela SP Nitesh Wadhwani said encrypted database of habitual offenders is getting prepared for AI search. With expansion of digital technology to every sphere of operations and growing cyber crime activities, the capacity building of police personnel to keep pace with the changing scenario is imperative.