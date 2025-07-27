Assets worth Rs six crore unearthed, Jeypore deputy ranger arrested

JEYPORE/BHUBANESWAR: Deputy ranger of Jeypore forest division Rama Chandra Nepak who grabbed headlines for his eye-popping cash and gold assets was arrested by Vigilance on Saturday.

Vigilance said his disproportionate assets amounted to 501 per cent of his know sources of income. Nepak was found in possession of disproportionate assets to the tune of Rs 6 crore.

Vigilance teams had raided six locations in Jeypore and Bhubaneswar related to the accused. He and his family members were found in possession of gold ornaments/items weighing about 1.504 kg and over Rs 1.43 crore in cash.

Assets including bank and insurance deposits to the tune of over Rs 1.33 crore, silver ornaments weighing 4.637 kg, a three-storey building spread over 4,000 sqft, two 2 BHK flats (1,500 sqft each) and two high value plots in Jeypore town, one 3 BHK flat (1,800 sqft) in Raghunathpur area of Bhubaneswar, household articles worth Rs 15.50 lakh and two four-wheelers were found.

Koraput Vigilance division SP Rabindra Kumar Panda said, a case against Nepak, his spouse and son was registered after the disclosure of huge property during search operations.

However, the investigation is underway as the accused did not reveal anything over such accumulation of properties.