BJD corporator arrested for raping a minor from Balasore

BHUBANESWAR: Police on July 27 arrested the BJD corporator, Jena, of ward number 45 of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) for allegedly raping a minor girl from Nilagiri in Balasore district.

Jena was absconding since July 23 after the minor girl complained, alleging that the corporator had raped her on the pretext of marriage. In the complaint, the victim alleged that she came in contact with Jena in 2023 when she was 17 years old.

The arrest came a day after five people were arrested by police for assisting Jena to escape. Meanwhile, the BJD has suspended Jena from the party with immediate effect.