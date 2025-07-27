Cabinet expansion not a priority, organisational rejig first: Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal

BHUBANESWAR: State BJP president Manmohan Samal on Saturday refuted speculations of a cabinet expansion or reshuffle in the state, stressing the focus of discussion with the central leadership was on organisational matters.

Returning to Odisha after a five-day Delhi visit, Samal, however, informed that a major organisational restructuring is in the offing in the party.

“The state executive of the party will be announced soon with 25 per cent new faces. Both leaders with experience, new faces and youth will get place in the state executive,” he told mediapersons here.

During his visit to Delhi, Samal met national president JP Nadda, Union Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, national general secretary (organisation) BL Santosh and prabhari (in-charge) for Odisha Vijaypal Singh Tomar. He also had a meeting with 18 MPs from the state at New Delhi.

“More such meetings will be held in the coming days,” Samal said. He was accompanied to the national capital by the state BJP organisational secretary Manas Mohanty.

Asked when the vacancies in Odisha cabinet will be filled up, Samal said it would be done at an appropriate time after discussion in the central parliamentary party. “Appointment of chairpersons of different boards and corporations will also be made at an appropriate time,” he added.

After assuming charge as the state BJP president earlier this month, Samal had said that discussions were underway on appointment of new chairpersons of different boards and corporations and internal organisational restructuring. With six ministerial berths currently lying vacant, he had also stated that there would be an expansion of the state cabinet soon.

Tomar, who also arrived in Bhubaneswar on the day, reiterated that there was no discussion on cabinet expansion or reshuffle. “First there will be organisational restructuring. Cabinet expansion or reshuffle will be done at an appropriate time,” he added.