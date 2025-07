BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Saturday issued flood alert for Jajpur, Bhadrak and Balasore districts as the water-levels in Baitarani, Subarnarekha and Jalaka rivers rose to alarming levels due to the depression-induced heavy rains over north Chhattisgarh and adjoining Jharkhand.

Districts in the downstream of Mahanadi river have also been asked to keep an eye on the situation following opening of 20 gates of Hirakud reservoir. However, there is no risk of flooding in the Mahanadi river system as of now, informed officials of the Water Resources department.

Chief engineer of Water Resources Chandra Sekhar Padhi told TNIE that the water-level of Baitarani and Jalaka has already crossed danger mark, while Subarnarekha is expected to breach the danger level on Sunday. Collectors of Jajpur, Bhadrak and Balasore have been asked to be on high alert and expedite evacuation and relief operation as and where required to handle the local flood situation.

Officials said the major rivers have swelled following heavy rainfall in upper catchments including Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar. Baitarani was flowing at 39.16 metre against the danger level 38.36 metre at Anandapur and rising. Similarly, the water-level of the river at Akhuapada was at 18.88 metre as against the danger mark of 18.33 metre and may rise up to 19.10 metre, they added.