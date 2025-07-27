Indigenous paddy cultivation expanded to 8,300 ha in Sundargarh

ROURKELA: Programme for cultivation of non-basmati indigenous aromatic and non-aromatic paddy in organic way has been expanded to another 3,000 hectare to cover a total of 8,300 hectare of agriculture land in Sundargarh district in the ongoing kharif crop season 2025-26.

In the first year of its implementation in 2023-24, the ‘promotion of indigenous aromatic and non-aromatic paddy with export potential/local market’ scheme started with 1,000 ha in Subdega, Balishankara, Lefripada, Rajgangpur and Baragaon blocks of the district. In the next year, another 4,300 ha was covered with addition of Gurundia and Bonai blocks. In 2025-26, another 3,000 ha has been programmed with inclusion of Sundargarh and Tangarpali blocks, taking the total land covered under the scheme to 8,300 ha.

The scheme aims to revitalise traditional rice varieties, enhance their market value, and improve livelihood of farmers with emphasis on tapping export potential and also catering to the local market demand. The scheme provides three years support to beneficiary farmers.

In the first year, each beneficiary farmer is entitled to cash incentive of Rs 5,000 per ha and input subsidy of Rs 7,000. In the second year, the cash incentive reduces to Rs 4,000 and input subsidy to Rs 2,500. Similarly in the third year, the farmer gets cash incentive of Rs 3,500 and input subsidy of Rs 2,000.