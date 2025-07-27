Metro tenders scrapped, but project still on: BMRCL

BHUBANESWAR: With the state government deciding to revise the detailed project report (DPR) of Bhubaneswar metro rail project and its work being on hold for over four months, tenders of two private agencies awarded contract for construction of the elevated corridor has been scrapped.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has scrapped the tenders awarded to Ranjit Buildcon Ltd and Ceigall India Ltd as per the decision of the state government which has initiated process for preparation of a fresh DPR for the project, informed an official from the Bhubaneswar Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL).

The DMRC, engaged as the turn-key consultant for execution of the project, had awarded work of 7.12 km Capital Hospital-Acharya Vihar Square stretch and 7.27 km Acharya Square-KIIT Square stretch to Ranjit Buildcon Ltd last year at an estimated cost of Rs 561 crore and Rs 625 crore, respectively. Similarly, work of the 10.97 km stretch from KIIT Square to Trisulia Square had been awarded to Ceigall India Ltd at a cost of Rs 899 crore.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, another BMRCL official said, “As changes are being made to the existing plan and the construction work has remained suspended, the tenders were cancelled to prevent idling of manpower.”

He, however, confirmed that while the tenders have been suspended, the metro project plan is still active and will be taken up once the DPR revision exercise is completed. The partnership with the DMRC is also intact, the officer clarified.

The phase-I metro project had earlier been planned to be taken up on a 26-km stretch between Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) in Bhubaneswar to Trisulia in Cuttack at an investment of Rs 6,225 crore.