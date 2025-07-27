Odisha: Three-year-old’s head gets stuck in metal pot

MALKANGIRI: A three-year-old boy got his head stuck in a metal pot while playing at his home in Korukonda block of Malkangiri district on Saturday. It took fire fighters two hours to free him from the traumatic experience.

The child, son of Pradeep Biswas, picked up the new utensil brought by his father and began playing with it when the mishap took place.

Hearing his son cry, Pradeep rushed to him and found a utensil stuck on the child’s head. Despite the family’s efforts to remove it, they were unsuccessful.

On being informed, Korukonda fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot but couldn’t free the child. He was taken to Malkangiri fire station headquarters. Fire personnel carefully cut the utensil on both sides and it came off after two hours long operation.

The operation was managed by Malkangiri assistant fire officer Kamal Kumar Gouda, Korukonda LFF Basudev Biwal and other officers.