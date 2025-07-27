Youth arrested for rape attempt on wife of assistant professor in Odisha's Fakir Mohan University

BALASORE: Odisha police on Sunday arrested a 21-year-old man from Nilagiri area on charges of attempt to rape the wife of an assistant professor of Fakir Mohan University in Balasore district.

Sources said the accused Shankar Patra of Mardarajpur village under Nilagiri police limits, allegedly tried to sexually assault the women on Saturday afternoon when the assistant professor was not in his residence inside the university campus at Nuapadhi.

Police said Patra knocked the door at about 1.15 pm and posed himself as an LPG cylinder delivery man. The woman then opened the door and the accused immediately entered the house and attempted to rape her.

As per the complaint, the woman fought with him for nearly 20 minutes to escape and then moved to another room and locked herself inside.