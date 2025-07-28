Four blocks in Odisha's Balasore on watch as Subarnarekha swells

BALASORE: The Subarnarekha river continued to swell, triggering panic among residents in low-lying villages of Bhograi, Baliapal, Basta and Jaleswar blocks, including Jaleswar NAC even as the administration mounted rescue and relief operations.

According to official reports, the administration evacuated 960 people from across 34 villages in the four blocks on Sunday. Authorities said more people will be evacuated if the situation worsens.

Balasore collector Suryawanshi Mayur Vikas personally monitored the flood response in Bhograi. As part of the emergency measures, 15 ODRAF sub-teams, 26 Fire services teams and 25 SRC boats have been deployed across the district. Free kitchens have also been opened in parts of Basta block to serve those displaced.

The water level in Subarnarekha began rising on Sunday morning, following the release of excess rainwater from neighbouring Jharkhand and parts of Mayurbhanj district. The depression-induced rains brought heavy rainfall to Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar and Jharkhand, worsening the situation. However, no fresh rainfall was reported in Balasore or Mayurbhanj districts in the past 24 hours.