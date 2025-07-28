Four blocks in Odisha's Balasore on watch as Subarnarekha swells

BALASORE: The Subarnarekha river continued to swell, triggering panic among residents in low-lying villages of Bhograi, Baliapal, Basta and Jaleswar blocks, including Jaleswar NAC even as the administration mounted rescue and relief operations.
According to official reports, the administration evacuated 960 people from across 34 villages in the four blocks on Sunday. Authorities said more people will be evacuated if the situation worsens.
Balasore collector Suryawanshi Mayur Vikas personally monitored the flood response in Bhograi. As part of the emergency measures, 15 ODRAF sub-teams, 26 Fire services teams and 25 SRC boats have been deployed across the district. Free kitchens have also been opened in parts of Basta block to serve those displaced.
The water level in Subarnarekha began rising on Sunday morning, following the release of excess rainwater from neighbouring Jharkhand and parts of Mayurbhanj district. The depression-induced rains brought heavy rainfall to Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar and Jharkhand, worsening the situation. However, no fresh rainfall was reported in Balasore or Mayurbhanj districts in the past 24 hours.
Authorities in Jharkhand opened several gates of the Galudihi barrage, which further aggravated the situation. On Sunday, Subarnarekha river was flowing at 11.50 metre, well above its danger level of 10.36 metre, causing severe flooding across the four affected blocks.
Meanwhile, Jalaka river at Mathani in Basta block showed a receding trend since Sunday morning. It was flowing at 5.56 metre, below the warning level of 6 metre and the danger level of 6.50 metre. While Jalaka showed signs of receding, Subarnarekha remained a serious concern, continuing to flow above danger levels with potential for further rise.
In Rashalpur village under Bishnupur panchayat of Baliapal block, floodwaters from the Subarnarekha entered sub-canals in the morning. By afternoon, the canals were overflowing and water had entered villages and farmlands in Bishnupur, Kulhachada and Ikidpal. Roads connecting Jamkunda Chowk to Bishnupur and Talapada, along with nearby villages, were submerged under two feet of water, cutting off vehicular movement.
Assistant collector and district emergency officer Saikrushna Jena told TNIE that senior officials had been deployed in the four vulnerable blocks to oversee the response. Health, RWSS and veterinary teams are active on the ground. Dry rations, cattle feed and drinking water are being supplied to affected areas.
TWO BLOCKS OF JAJPUR UNDER FLOOD THREAT
JAJPUR: Normal life has been disrupted in Dasarathpur and Jajpur blocks of the district owing to the escalating flood threat following continuous rainfall in the upper catchment areas of Baitarani river. The rising water-level of the river has already inundated 15 villages.
The river is flowing at 18.8 metre, well above the danger mark of 17.83 metre. In Dasarathpur block, swelling of Kani, a tributary of Baitarani river, caused breaches in embankments at Panchapada and Hajisahi under Kasapa panchayat. Meanwhile in Brahmacharipatana, the situation is grim as heavy currents are pushing floodwaters into residential areas.
In Jajpur block, four panchayats with 10 villages are completely cut-off due to the ongoing situation. Even the agricultural lands have submerged under floodwater. Official sources said around 6,594 people of 24 villages under 13 panchayats of Dasarathpur and Jajpur blocks combined, have been affected by flooding of Baitarani river and its tributary Kani.
“A total of 644 people of both the blocks were evacuated and shifted to cyclone shelters. They are being provided with dry food and cooked meals,” sources added. Jajpur collector Ambar Kumar Kar, who officially assumed charge on Sunday afternoon, convened a meeting to assess the flood situation in both the blocks. He also visited the flood-affected areas.