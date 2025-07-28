Four more bodies missing from burial ground in Odisha's Maninathpur

BHADRAK: Four more dead bodies, including that of two women, reportedly went missing from Maninathpur graveyard near Baitrani river bank under Bhandaripokhari police limits in Bhadrak district on Thursday.

The missing bodies are of Lakshmipriya Behera, Satyabhama Parida, Shatrughna Das and Pramila Das, who were buried following natural deaths in recent months.

This incident brings the total missing bodies from the burial ground to over 15 since 2017. Despite multiple complaints at Bhandaripokhari police station over years, no significant progress has been made.

Villagers alleged the graves were tampered and the remains were not found anywhere, making them suspect involvement of a racket. “While going to the river, I noticed that four graves, including my aunt’s, had been dug up and the bodies were missing. This has become a disturbing pattern. We demand thorough investigation,” said Sanatan Parida, a local resident.

Another local, Tapas Samal said his mother’s body went missing 10 days after burial and he had lodged a complaint at Bhandaripokhari police station. Local residents demand high-level probe and strong security measures at the burial ground to prevent further occurrences.

Inspector-in-charge of Bhandaripokhari police station, Kamalakant Nayak said investigation is underway.