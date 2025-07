KENDRAPARA: A science teacher of a government high school under Talachua Marine police limits in Kendrapara was arrested on Sunday on charges of sexually harassing five female students in the school recently.

The incident came to light when one of the survivors, a Class VII student of the school, refused to go to school. When her parents asked her the reason, the 13-year-old claimed that the accused, Amar Prasad Mallick (40) , had sexually harassed her on Thursday.

Her mother visited the school on Saturday and reported the incident to headmaster Manas Ranjan Mishra, who then conducted an inquiry and spoke with other female students.

He was shocked when four more students, studying in Class VIII, alleged that Amar had sexually harassed them as well and touched them inappropriately, after which he lodged an FIR against the teacher the same night.

Talachua Marine IIC Bimal Mallick said, “Basing on the complaint, we launched an investigation and arrested the teacher under multiple sections of the BNS and under section 12 of the POCSO Act. He was produced in court and remanded to judicial custody.”