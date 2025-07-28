Odisha HRC seeks report on woman’s death due to medical negligence

JAGATSINGHPUR: The Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) has directed the chief district medical and public health officer (CDM&PHO), Jagatsinghpur to submit a detailed report by November 25 on the death of a 29-year-old woman allegedly due to negligence following a sterilisation surgery, five months back.

Sources said, Kamini Kandi of Mathasahi village within Erasama police limits died in February during treatment at the SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCBMCH), following complications that arose after the sterilisation procedure. The doctors treating her had administered anaesthesia and other medications after which the woman fell unconscious and developed swelling on her body. She was first referred to Jagatsinghpur district headquarters hospital and later shifted to SCBMCH, where she died.

Following her death, the body was reportedly transported back to her residence in a private ambulance without any medical staff accompanying it.

Local villagers then staged a protest seeking adequate compensation for the deceased’s family and strict action against the concerned doctor. Subsequently, Erasama police registered a case against the doctor under section 106 (1) of the BNS. However, five months have passed but neither has the family been provided any compensation nor any action taken against the doctor.