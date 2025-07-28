Odisha man attacked on suspicion of sorcery

BERHAMPUR: Four persons including a woman were detained for allegedly torturing a man on the suspicion of practising sorcery in Basudevpur village under Digapahandi police limits of Ganjam district on Saturday.

The victim, 59-year-old K Panchanan of Basudevpur village, is under treatment at Digapahandi hospital.

According to sources, last week a young girl in the village fell sick and was treated by a village quack. When her condition worsened, worried family members consulted a priest who said the girl was doing so under the influence of sorcery.

Since Panchanan lives alone and worships goddess, the girl’s family suspected him of witchcraft. On Saturday, some people called Panchanan from his house and attacked him. They tied his hands and legs and beat him mercilessly.

However, following intervention of the village elders, he was released. Fearing further attacks, Panchanan reported the matter to police who admitted him to the hospital.

Digapahandi IIC Prashant Patra said a case was registered and four persons from the sick girl’s family are being interrogated.