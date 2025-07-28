Odisha's Baitarani river crosses danger mark, inundates villages

BHADRAK: The Baitarani river briefly surged past the danger mark, triggering floods that have inundated several low-lying villages across Bhadrak district on Sunday.

Fuelled by incessant rainfall in the river’s upper catchment areas, the river was flowing above the danger level near the Akhuapada anicut on Saturday. Although the river’s level had receded to 19.04 metre, below the danger mark of 19.99 metre, by 3 pm on Sunday, vast areas remained waterlogged.

Panic gripped residents of several low-lying areas, with floodwater entering homes, farmlands, and roadways. In Bhandaripokhari block, villages like Rahania, Malda, Napang, Solampur, and Manipur are among the worst affected. Similarly, in Dhamnagar block, Shendhapur, Gaurangpur, Arjunpur, and Hasanabad remain inundated.