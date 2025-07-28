Odisha's Baitarani river crosses danger mark, inundates villages

BHADRAK: The Baitarani river briefly surged past the danger mark, triggering floods that have inundated several low-lying villages across Bhadrak district on Sunday.
Fuelled by incessant rainfall in the river’s upper catchment areas, the river was flowing above the danger level near the Akhuapada anicut on Saturday. Although the river’s level had receded to 19.04 metre, below the danger mark of 19.99 metre, by 3 pm on Sunday, vast areas remained waterlogged.
Panic gripped residents of several low-lying areas, with floodwater entering homes, farmlands, and roadways. In Bhandaripokhari block, villages like Rahania, Malda, Napang, Solampur, and Manipur are among the worst affected. Similarly, in Dhamnagar block, Shendhapur, Gaurangpur, Arjunpur, and Hasanabad remain inundated.
Large tracts of agricultural land have been submerged, and essential services disrupted. Roads in several villages under Dhamnagar block have been submerged as well. A bridge over the Genguti River near Tikilia village under Sholampur panchayat collapsed due to the strong current, severing crucial communication and supply routes and isolating the region.
The district administration deployed 13 rescue teams to vulnerable areas in Bhandaripokhari and Dhamnagar blocks. Special officers have been appointed for both blocks to oversee relief operations. Temporary shelters and school buildings have been readied to accommodate displaced families.
Meanwhile, schools have been closed for the next two days in four villages, which include Padhani, Arjunpur, Hasanabad and Sohada.
Bhadrak collector Dillip Routray said rescue and relief operations are in full swing, with teams providing aid and assistance. “Awareness campaigns are underway, urging people to evacuate flood-prone areas and move to higher ground. The administration remains on high alert and is continuously monitoring the situation,” he added.