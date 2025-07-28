Raging Brahmani recedes, around 200 return home in Odisha's Rourkela

ROURKELA: Residents of low-lying areas of Brahmani river in Rourkela and those residing downstream in Bonai sub-division heaved a sigh of relief after the river recorded a drop in water-level on Sunday.

Just a day back on Saturday, the river was still swelling and flowing above danger level at its originating point in Rourkela, prompting the administration to evacuate around 300 residents of Balughat area to safety. The raging Brahmani was flowing at 178.72 metre above the danger mark of 178.42 metre, giving sleepless nights to those residing along the banks of the river.

Sources in the Water Resources department informed that the water-level of the river was going down, attributing the improvement in situation to the drop in rainfall activity from midnight in the catchment areas. “At around 1.30 pm on the day, the river was flowing at 176.64 metre against the warning level of 177.51 metre and danger mark of 178.72 metre,” they informed. Amid less inflow of water from its major tributaries, Sankh and Koel rivers, the officials expected further improvement in the situation.