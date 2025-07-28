Rift in BJD’s Biridi block leads to group clashes, three cases registered

JAGATSINGHPUR: An alleged rift between Tirtol MLA Ramakant Bhoi and Biridi block chairman Mamata Patra escalated with clashes between separate groups resulting in three different complaints.
Police have registered three separate FIRs following the incident, which took place after a review meeting of development projects in the block on Friday.
Bhoi, a former BJP leader who joined the BJD before the last Assembly elections, currently represents the Tirtol constituency, while Patra is a long-time party functionary. An undercurrent of rivalry has intensified factionalism in the region.
Tensions flared after Bhoi convened a review meeting on Friday. Although he had invited Patra, he arrived late and proceeded to the BDO’s office without allegedly acknowledging her presence, sparking a confrontation between their supporters outside the venue.
Rama Chandra Bhoi, a supporter of Patra, alleged that he was attacked by Soumya Ranjan Behera and Devi Prasad Tripathy, while visiting the block office for official work. He claimed to have sustained serious injuries to his head, neck, and back and alleged that Tripathy pointed a pistol at him and looted a gold ring and a silver chain.
In a counter allegation, Behera claimed he was injured in an attack by Rabindranath Raul, Manas Behera, and others. Meanwhile, another person, Bikash Sethi of Arana village, alleged that he was assaulted by Trupti Ranjan Ray, Puspa Prakash Pradhan, Narayan Das, and others following the meeting.
All the three, Rama, Behera, and Sethi filed separate complaints with Biridi police station demanding action.
Inspector-in-charge of Biridi Sabyasachi Rout confirmed that three cases have been registered basing on the allegations and investigations are on. “No arrests have been made so far,” he said.