Rift in BJD’s Biridi block leads to group clashes, three cases registered

JAGATSINGHPUR: An alleged rift between Tirtol MLA Ramakant Bhoi and Biridi block chairman Mamata Patra escalated with clashes between separate groups resulting in three different complaints.

Police have registered three separate FIRs following the incident, which took place after a review meeting of development projects in the block on Friday.

Bhoi, a former BJP leader who joined the BJD before the last Assembly elections, currently represents the Tirtol constituency, while Patra is a long-time party functionary. An undercurrent of rivalry has intensified factionalism in the region.

Tensions flared after Bhoi convened a review meeting on Friday. Although he had invited Patra, he arrived late and proceeded to the BDO’s office without allegedly acknowledging her presence, sparking a confrontation between their supporters outside the venue.