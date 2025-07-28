Woman contract worker attempts suicide on RMC premises over job not being 'regularised'

ROURKELA: A female contractual employee of the Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) was rescued while attempting suicide within the Corporation premises on July 28.
Before attempting to take the extreme step, Saraswati Samantray, in her mid-thirties, went live on Facebook expressing frustration of not being regularised after the accidental death of her husband who was a casual worker with the RMC.
While live streaming on Facebook, she complained that her repeated requests to regularise her job was unheard, even though she was promised rehabilitation, which never happened. Years of struggles left her 'broken' and in mental duress.
Reliable sources in the RMC informed that the incident occurred between 11.30 am to 12 noon when other co-workers saw her Facebook streaming. The co-workers rushed to the store section and found the door locked from inside.
They broke open the door and rescued her just at the nick of the moment when she was about to hang herself. She was admitted to the Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH).
DSP Amarendra Sandh said that a police team was rushed to RMC office for a detailed investigation. The victim is in stable condition and the reasons for her taking the extreme step would be known after completion of the investigation, he added.
Earlier, on August 29, 2016, her husband, Ladu Kishore Samantray, a Non-Muster Roll (NMR) lineman helper of the RMC, had suffered an electric shock while repairing a street light of the RMC at Orampada of Uditnagar police limits and died from a fall.
Demanding compensation and job assistance for his widow, the co-workers had resorted to protest, and the RMC administration had then engaged her as a contract worker through an outsourcing agency.
RMC sources claimed since her husband was a casual worker, there was no provision for regular employment on compassionate grounds.
(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)