Woman contract worker attempts suicide on RMC premises over job not being 'regularised'

ROURKELA: A female contractual employee of the Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) was rescued while attempting suicide within the Corporation premises on July 28.

Before attempting to take the extreme step, Saraswati Samantray, in her mid-thirties, went live on Facebook expressing frustration of not being regularised after the accidental death of her husband who was a casual worker with the RMC.

While live streaming on Facebook, she complained that her repeated requests to regularise her job was unheard, even though she was promised rehabilitation, which never happened. Years of struggles left her 'broken' and in mental duress.

Reliable sources in the RMC informed that the incident occurred between 11.30 am to 12 noon when other co-workers saw her Facebook streaming. The co-workers rushed to the store section and found the door locked from inside.

They broke open the door and rescued her just at the nick of the moment when she was about to hang herself. She was admitted to the Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH).