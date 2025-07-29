3,810 people evacuated, 16 flood shelters operational in Odisha's Balasore

BALASORE: Floodwater has receded from most parts of Balasore district but 18 low-lying villages in four blocks of Bhograi, Baliapal, Jaleswar and Basta continue to remain submerged.

Officials said the water level of Subarnarekha river at Rajghat stood at 9.15 metre, below the warning mark of 9.45 metre and the danger level of 10.36 metre. Similarly, Jalaka river at Mathani in Basta block was flowing at 5.96 metre, just below the warning level of 6 metre.

Assistant collector and district emergency officer Saikrushna Jena said 18 villages across the four blocks are still reeling under the impact of the flood. So far, 3,810 people have been evacuated, and 16 flood shelters are operational where free kitchens are serving cooked meals.

Flooding caused by the rising Subarnarekha river has submerged roads and cut off connectivity, leaving thousands of residents stranded without access to basic supplies. Bhograi block is the worst affected, with over 11,000 people cut-off from the mainland due to inundation of roads.

Residents have appealed for boat services, drinking water, and food relief. Most families are reportedly surviving on meagre supplies as their cooking equipment and stored rice were damaged in the flood. Villagers of Kumbhirgadi claimed though water tankers arrived, residents could not access them due to lack of boats.