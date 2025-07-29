Assistant Engineer of R&B Division lands in Vigilance net; multiple flats, plots unearthed in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: The Vigilance on Monday carried out raids at multiple locations linked to an Assistant Engineer (AE) of Roads and Buildings (R&B) Division in the state capital in connection with possession of disproportionate assets and unearthed multiple properties including 13 high-value plots in Bhubaneswar and Nayagarh.
Officials said simultaneous searches were carried out at 10 different properties linked to AE of R&B Division-III, Bhubaneswar, Raja Kishore Jena for allegedly amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.
A team comprising seven Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs), five Inspectors, a Sub-Inspector, 11 Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs), and other supporting staff conducted simultaneous searches at several locations linked to the assistant engineer. These included a residential building in Sector-5, Niladri Vihar, a flat in Cosmopolis Tower, a shop at Symphony Mall, his parental house in Jagannathprasad (Nayagarh), his office at R&B Division-III in Bhubaneswar, and his in-laws' residences in Patia (Bhubaneswar) and Sivaji Nagar (Nayagarh).
The raids covered his residential building in Sector-5, Niladri Vihar; flats in Cosmopolis Tower; a shop in Symphony Mall; his parental house in Jagannathprasad (Nayagarh); his in-laws' residences in Patia (Bhubaneswar) and Sivaji Nagar (Nayagarh); and his office chamber.
The searches led to the detection of several properties in the name of Jena and his family, including multiple buildings and 13 high-value plots—nine in Bhubaneswar and four in Nayagarh.
The plots in Bhubaneswar include two 1.04-acre land patches at Bhagabanpur mouza and another 1.01-acre area at Abaranga near Khurda.
Bank deposits and other financial investments are being ascertained, while the technical wing of the Vigilance is carrying out the valuation of the properties identified, officials said.
This is the second raid on an engineer in connection with a DA case in the Capital city within a week. On previous Thursday, the Vigilance had arrested an executive engineer of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on charges of possessing disproportionate assets to the tune of 148 per cent of his known sources of income.