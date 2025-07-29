Assistant Engineer of R&B Division lands in Vigilance net; multiple flats, plots unearthed in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: The Vigilance on Monday carried out raids at multiple locations linked to an Assistant Engineer (AE) of Roads and Buildings (R&B) Division in the state capital in connection with possession of disproportionate assets and unearthed multiple properties including 13 high-value plots in Bhubaneswar and Nayagarh.

Officials said simultaneous searches were carried out at 10 different properties linked to AE of R&B Division-III, Bhubaneswar, Raja Kishore Jena for allegedly amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

A team comprising seven Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs), five Inspectors, a Sub-Inspector, 11 Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs), and other supporting staff conducted simultaneous searches at several locations linked to the assistant engineer. These included a residential building in Sector-5, Niladri Vihar, a flat in Cosmopolis Tower, a shop at Symphony Mall, his parental house in Jagannathprasad (Nayagarh), his office at R&B Division-III in Bhubaneswar, and his in-laws' residences in Patia (Bhubaneswar) and Sivaji Nagar (Nayagarh).