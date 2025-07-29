Baby girl sold for Rs 20,000 in Odisha's Titilagarh, rescued

BALANGIR: A newborn baby girl reportedly sold by her ‘financially distressed’ parents in Titilagarh for Rs 20,000 was rescued by a joint team of police and district child protection unit on Monday.
The incident took place on June 27 and came to light on Sunday evening after the district child protection unit received a tip-off about the sale of the newborn. The baby, born to Kanaka Rana and her husband Nila Rana of Bagdore village in Titilagarh on June 20, was reportedly handed over to a couple of Paikmal in Bargarh a week later.
Acting on the tip-off, a team from the district child protection unit reached Bagdore for investigation. On the day, the team, accompanied by police, rescued the 28-day-old baby girl from Paikmal. Police suspect the involvement of middlemen in the incident.
In-charge chairperson of Balangir district child welfare committee (CWC) Lina Babu said the baby was rescued and an inquiry has been launched. “The rescued baby has been admitted to the special newborn care unit of the district headquarters hospital. Further action will be taken as per the law,” she said.
Meanwhile, the Paikmal couple denied allegations of purchasing the baby and claimed they took her only because the biological parents were in severe financial distress. No money was involved. Nila also told the CWC that they had given away the baby for “a better future” and no money was exchanged in the process.
Sources said both Nila and Kanaka had remarried. Nila has three daughters from a previous marriage, while Kanaka has one. The family was reportedly under heavy financial distress.
The incident has sparked political reactions, with leaders from various parties visiting the family. Former Congress MLA Santosh Singh Saluja met Nila and Kanaka. Criticising the government, he alleged that the family had not received subsidised rice for the last eight months. BJD leader and former minister Tukuni Sahu, former Patnagarh MLA Saroj Meher, and Congress media cell in-charge Arbind Das also met the couple.
On the day, additional district magistrate of Balangir Bijayananda Sethy visited the family and assured them of government support. The administration has provided 30 kg of rice to Nila and Kanaka and included them in a housing scheme.
Titilagarh child development project officer has filed an FIR in the local police station in connection with the incident.