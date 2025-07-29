Baby girl sold for Rs 20,000 in Odisha's Titilagarh, rescued

BALANGIR: A newborn baby girl reportedly sold by her ‘financially distressed’ parents in Titilagarh for Rs 20,000 was rescued by a joint team of police and district child protection unit on Monday.

The incident took place on June 27 and came to light on Sunday evening after the district child protection unit received a tip-off about the sale of the newborn. The baby, born to Kanaka Rana and her husband Nila Rana of Bagdore village in Titilagarh on June 20, was reportedly handed over to a couple of Paikmal in Bargarh a week later.

Acting on the tip-off, a team from the district child protection unit reached Bagdore for investigation. On the day, the team, accompanied by police, rescued the 28-day-old baby girl from Paikmal. Police suspect the involvement of middlemen in the incident.

In-charge chairperson of Balangir district child welfare committee (CWC) Lina Babu said the baby was rescued and an inquiry has been launched. “The rescued baby has been admitted to the special newborn care unit of the district headquarters hospital. Further action will be taken as per the law,” she said.