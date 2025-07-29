Death of one-year old due to ‘medical neglect’ sparks tension in Odisha

JAJPUR: Tension ran high at the district headquarters hospital (DHH) here on Monday over the death of a one-year-old boy with grieving parents and relatives alleging medical negligence and procedural delays at the government-run healthcare facility.
Grieving family members of the deceased toddler staged protest on the hospital premises leading to heated altercations. The situation escalated into a scuffle between the family members and the hospital staff, prompting the police to intervene.
Sources said Narayan Mallick of Kacherigaon village under Jajpur Sadar police limits brought his son, who was reportedly suffering from high fever, to the casualty department of the DHH on the day. However, he and his wife were allegedly made to move from one department to another with their ailing toddler without any clear direction.
“I brought my ailing child to the doctor’s cabin, but the attendant asked me to take him to another department. Upon reaching there, I found that the doctor was absent and the staff on duty asked me to take him back to the same cabin. This continued, and we lost an hour moving around aimlessly,” alleged Narayan.
The father also claimed that he was not allowed to take his child to a private hospital for treatment unless he signed some papers.
The child was eventually declared dead by attending doctor Manoj Senapati triggering emotional outbursts from the family. A scuffle reportedly ensued when the hospital staff asked the toddler’s family to complete paperwork before handing over the body. Parents of the deceased refused, demanding their son be returned without any delay.
Dr Senapati said the child was already unresponsive when brought to the hospital. “I was called to the casualty department to examine the child and attempt to resuscitate him. But it was too late. There were no vital signs when I examined the baby. As per protocol, we required the guardian’s signature to officially release the body,” he added.
On being informed, Jajpur police reached the hospital and brought the situation under control. Though a formal complaint is yet to be filed in this connection, a senior police officer said the matter is being looked into.