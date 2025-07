BHUBANESWAR: With rains abating over the past 24 hours and major rivers showing a receding trend, the flood situation in the northern districts of the state improved on Monday. However, several low-lying pockets of Balasore and Mayurbhanj districts continued to remain submerged under floodwater.

Revenue and Disaster Management minister Suresh Pujari told mediapersons that water-level in Subarnarekha and Baitarani rivers have decreased, but it will take time for floodwater to completely recede from the low-lying areas.

“The government is constantly monitoring the situation. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi is likely to visit the flood-affected areas on Tuesday, if weather permits,” Pujari said.

He said over 11,000 people in six districts of Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Sundargarh and Keonjhar have been affected by the floods. The district administrations have already started assessing the damage. Assistance will be provided to the people within 24 hours of receiving the reports, he added.